The general meeting of shareholders of Northern Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, has approved the management company's audited annual report of year 2016. The report, together with the independent auditors' report is available on the Baltic Horizon Fund webpage.



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.