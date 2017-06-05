

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound climbed against its major counterparts in the early European session on Monday.



The pound rose to 142.68 against the yen and 1.2433 against the Swiss franc, from its early 5-day low of 141.87 and more than a 2-month low of 1.2382, respectively.



The pound climbed to a 4-day high of 1.2909 against the dollar, after having fallen to 1.2855 at 5:00 pm ET.



Reversing from an early low of 0.8766 against the euro, the pound gained to 0.8724.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 144.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the franc, 1.32 against the dollar and 0.86 against the euro.



