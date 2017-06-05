Non-PVC IV Bags Market Worth $2.29 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 8.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global non-PVC IV bags marketis expected to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Globally, increasing demand for safer medical packaging and strict regulations against usage of PVC are the key factors anticipated to boost the demand for non-PVC alternatives. Extensive research and developments for novel alternatives are expected to fuel the growth further.

As per the current market scenario, usage of non-PVC IV bags is limited to fields such as chemotherapy and parenteral nutrition. With the introduction of different types of alternatives such as ethylene vinyl acetate and polypropylene, PVC packaging is anticipated to be replaced by non-PVC alternatives. These materials can be used for specific purposes such as cold/frozen storage and customized mixtures. The non-PVC packaging market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the versatility of applications.

Demand for non-PVC plastics is increasing in medical as well as non-medical industries owing to stricter regulations against their usage since their disposal can cause high level of pollution. The changing trend of using non-PVC materials provides a huge scope for growth, thus attracting manufacturers and investors to this market.

The demand for non-PVC IV bags is increasing in parenteral nutrition services. They also have high demand for multichambered bags; as the formulation differs from patient to patient. The scope for customized IV bags providers is anticipated to increase with the development of personalized therapeutic solutions.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Non-PVC IV Bags Market Analysis By Type (Single Chamber, Multi Chamber), By Material (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polypropylene, Copolyester Ether), By Content Type (Frozen Mixture, Liquid Mixture), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/non-pvc-iv-bags-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Single chamber bags dominated the market by capturing 64.6% of the total market share in 2016. High usage in IV drips and other mixtures is a principal factor that can be attributed to the large share.

Ethylene vinyl acetate captured the largest share in 2016 and this dominance is expected to continue over the forecast period. Higher safety and utility of its usage in frozen mixtures including in blood banks are expected to have a high impact on the segment growth.

The demand for copolyester ether is expected to showcase highest growth during the forecast period due to advantages such as transparency, durability, and chemical resistance.

North America dominated the market and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to showcase fastest growth, fueled by factors such as emergence of a large number of local players and increasing foreign direct investment.

Key players include ANGIPLAST PVT. LTD.; RENOLIT; Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd; PolyCine GmbH; Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd.; Kraton Corporation; Pfizer, Inc. (Hospira).; Baxter ; and B. Braun Melsungen AG

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-PVC IV bags market on the basis of type, material, content type, and region:

Non-PVC IV Bags Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Single Chamber Multichamber

Non-PVC IV Bags Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Ethylene Vinyle Acetate Polypropylene Copolyester ether Others

Non-PVC IV Bags Content Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Frozen Mixture Liquid Mixture

Non-PVC IV Bags Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



