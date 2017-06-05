LOS GATOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

The 2017 LD Micro Invitational Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Bel Air, CA at 5:00 pm pacific time.

The 2017 Marcum Microcap Conference on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in New York, NY at 2:30 pm eastern time.

Both presentations will be broadcast live on the Company's IR portion of the web site at www.atomera.com with a replay available for at least 30 days. Management will also be hosting one on one meetings on June 6th and 7th at the LD Micro Conference and on June 14th and 15th at the Marcum Conference. Any investors wishing to meet with management at the event should contact their representative at the respective firms or Nick Kormeluk at the email address listed below.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ ("MST®"), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contacts:

Nick Kormeluk

Investor Relations

949.500.0003

Email Contact



