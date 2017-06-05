CapMan Oyj: Pia Kåll appointed Managing Partner, CapMan Buyout - changes in CapMan Plc's Management Group

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 5 June 2017 at 1.15 p.m. EEST

Pia Kåll appointed Managing Partner, CapMan Buyout - changes in CapMan Plc's Management Group

Pia Kåll has been appointed Managing Partner of CapMan Buyout and replaces Markus Sjöholm in CapMan Plc's Management Group. Further, Johan Pålsson has been appointed Co-Managing Partner of CapMan Buyout. Hans Christian Dall Nygård steps down from the Management Group, while continuing as Managing Partner of CapMan Russia responsible for the value creation and new investments of the CapMan Russia I and II funds. The changes come into force starting from 5 June 2017.

Prior to joining CapMan and since 2013, Kåll was a member of the Executive Board of Outotec, a Nasdaq Helsinki listed leader in minerals and metals processing technology. Before Outotec, Kåll worked in management consulting with McKinsey & Company since 2006. Pålsson came to CapMan from the private equity company Ratos and he has 10 years of experience from the private equity industry.

"I am excited about this new role. We have a great team in place and are in a good position to strive forward especially as our portfolio is developing favourably. I thank CapMan Buyout's partners and CapMan's management for their trust and confidence in me," comments Pia Kåll, CapMan Buyout's new Managing Partner.

"We are pleased with Pia's and Johan's modern take on leadership in both their own portfolio companies as well as in our team. As such, former Co-Managing Partner Dan Johnson and I are happy to continue as active Buyout Partners," says Markus Sjöholm, former Managing Partner of CapMan Buyout.

"The changes in the Management Group reflect CapMan's renewed strategy. Pia's and Johan's backgrounds and competences complement each other well and both have strong experience from implementing value creation strategies for portfolio companies," says Joakim Frimodig, CapMan's Interim CEO.

CapMan

www.capman.com (http://www.capman.com)

CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and specialised asset management company. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have actively developed hundreds of companies and real estate and thereby created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 25 years. CapMan has today 100 private equity professionals and manages €2.8 billion in assets. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make direct investments from our own balance sheet in areas without an active fund. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors and value adding services to professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and tenants. Our current investment strategies cover Buyout, Growth Equity, Real Estate, Russia, Credit, Infrastructure and Tactical Opportunities. We also have a growing service business that currently includes fundraising advisory, procurement activities and fund management.

