Leading European vacation ownership specialist transitions to integrated cloud-based communications and contact center solutions to enhance customer experience

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT), the world's first Communications Cloud provider, today announced that it has been selected by Azure, the leading European vacation ownership specialist, to replace its communications platform with the integrated, enterprise-grade cloud solutions 8x8 Virtual Office™ and 8x8 Virtual Contact Center™. By working in the cloud, Azure plans to develop customer service operations in its Malta-based head office, where its growing UK and Scandinavian membership is supported. The two-stage implementation will be completed by the end of 2017.

Azure specializes in offering luxury holiday properties at the Golden Sands Resort and Spa in Malta, and had plans to expand its member base in Europe to include Germany, Norway and Italy. Azure needed a robust communications platform that would allow it to scale rapidly. 8x8's innovative communications cloud solutions fulfilled both requirements, offering a platform that will grow alongside the business with all the advantages of investment in latest technology, but without the capital outlay.

"When we set out to select a VoIP and contact center system we were looking for a provider that's innovative, has a scalable and reliable product and can support our complex operations without being overly complicated as a system. 8x8 ticks all the boxes," said Marthese Vella, Chief Information Officer, Azure. "We're looking forward to working in a more unified and coherent way as an organization to give our customer service agents the tools they need to continue delivering excellent service. They are a close-knit and knowledgeable team and 8x8's technology will enhance their expertise. We have ambitious growth plans in the future and we're confident 8x8 will be able to support us every step of the way."

Until now Azure has used both a PBX and a VoIP telephone system, creating a fractured service that didn't have the required analytics that are vital for the business. 8x8 Virtual Office will be implemented to help staff collaborate more effectively through its unified communications platform, no matter where they are based in the world.

8x8 will also be upgrading Azure's customer service offering with the 8x8 Virtual Contact Center solution. This will allow the company to manage its contact centers more effectively and efficiently and offer the best possible service to its customers. The outbound dialing function will also help the marketing team expand its telephone campaign activity, accurately measuring success and improving ROI.

The new system will support all 250 of Azure's staff in its Malta and UK offices and is estimated to deliver cost savings of 35 percent on telephony. There will be further cost savings with increased staff efficiency and improved reporting and analytics. The new system also gives staff the ability to work remotely from any location with an internet connection, as well as provide in-depth call analytics to monitor incoming and outgoing calls and improve overall operational efficiency.

"We are delighted to be working with a European market leader such as Azure as they expand their operations overseas and continue to enhance the overall customer experience," said Kevin Scott-Cowell, UK Managing Director of 8x8. "We look forward to supporting Azure with the open 8x8 Communications Cloud™ platform. This will offer them everything from mobility, flexibility and scalability through to presence management, advanced call forwarding, ring groups and analytics, which are vital to Azure's ongoing success."

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is the provider of the world's first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration, contact center, and analytics in a single, open and real-time platform. 8x8 eliminates information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence across multiple clouds, applications and devices to improve individual and team productivity, business performance and customer experience. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or connect with 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and Facebook.

About Azure

Standing among Europe's top Vacation Ownership specialists for over a decade, Azure employs 250 staff and has a growing member base of over 5,500 members. With over 10 years' experience in Malta alone and with two successful Vacation Clubs, Island Residence Club and The Heavenly Collection, Azure is responsible for the sales and marketing of high-end Vacation Club memberships at the five star Radisson Blu Resort Spa, Golden Sands in Malta. One of Europe's leading Vacation Ownership specialists, award winning Azure in Malta continues to be at the forefront of the travel industry, offering consumers an innovative, premium holiday product by embracing the latest technology in an easy to use format.

http://www.azure.com.mt

