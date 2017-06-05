

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks inched lower in cautious trade on Monday after the World Bank kept its outlook for the global economy unchanged, but warned that a lack of clarity about the size of an expected U.S. fiscal stimulus and a buildup of emerging-market debt, notably in China, risk jeopardizing growth around the globe.



Investors shrugged off another terrorist attack in London, but looked forward to this week's U.K. general election, the ECB meeting and next week's FOMC meeting for directional cues.



In economic releases, the euro area private sector growth continued to run at the fastest pace in six years in May, final data from IHS Markit showed, adding to mounting evidence that the euro zone is enjoying a strong second quarter.



The composite output index held steady at 56.8 in May, in line with the flash estimate even as the services PMI dropped marginally to 56.3 from 56.4 a month ago.



Separately, survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed the U.K. service sector activity growth eased more-than-expected in May to the weakest level in three months. The Markit/CIPS services PMI dropped to 53.8 from 55.8 in April.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.15 percent at 391.95 in late opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher on Friday. France's CAC 40 index was losing half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.3 percent, while the German market was closed for a public holiday.



Banco Popular Español shares slumped 11 percent to extend last week's losses on solvency concerns.



Energy majors such as Total SA, BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell and Tullow Oil were trading mixed even as oil prices surged on news that four Arab nations have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.



Vodafone slid half a percent in Britain after signing a new partnership with network operator LG Uplus to extend its reach through South Korea.



Ocado shares soared 4 percent after the online grocer signed a technology licensing deal with an unnamed European retailer.



Royal Mail shares rose over 1 percent. The provider of postal and delivery services said it is selling two of the seven plots on its Nine Elms site to a U.S. entity for 101 million pounds in cash.



