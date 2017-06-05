MOUNT LAUREL, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE MKT: INTT), an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of thermal management products and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) interface solutions, is pleased to announce that Hugh Regan, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference. The conference will be held June 6 through 7, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

inTEST's presentation will be held Tuesday June 6 at 7:30 a.m. PT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.intest.com or by directly accessing the following URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro12/intt. This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

Mr. Regan will be available June 6 and June 7 for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro (LDM) was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of thermal management products and ATE interface solutions, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits (ICs) and wafers. The Company's high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. The Company's products are also sold into the automotive, consumer electronics, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial and telecommunications markets. Specific products include temperature management systems, manipulator and docking hardware products and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with its customers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. For more information visit www.intest.com.

