

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) reported a profit for first quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled RMB79.99 million, or RMB0.62 per share. This was lower than RMB437.77 million, or RMB2.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to RMB5.78 billion. This was up from RMB5.28 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB79.99 Mln. vs. RMB437.77 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -81.7% -EPS (Q1): RMB0.62 vs. RMB2.96 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -79.1% -Revenue (Q1): RMB5.78 Bln vs. RMB5.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.5%



