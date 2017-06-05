BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a sustainable science and technology company that delivers practical solutions for clean water, clean air and advanced wound care, today announced that it will be presenting at the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday June 6th at 7:30 AM PST / 10:30 AM EST. BioLargo President Dennis P. Calvert will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

Mr. Calvert commented, "2017 is a breakthrough year for BioLargo. We are weeks away from filing two 510(k) applications with the FDA for our advanced wound care products. Our industrial odor control products are winning customers around the country and have recently been selected for national vendor status with two leading waste handling industry members with more on the way as we grow our sales and infrastructure and deliver an 'industrial odor control product that actually works'. Our Advanced Oxidation System is gaining momentum as the low cost and high impact solution for delivering clean safe water and it continues to advance through development towards commercialization with three current commercial bench-scale validation trials underway and increasing opportunities for public funding support from leaders that are committed to find sustainable solutions to deliver clean water."

LD Micro President Chris Lahiji commented, "This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history. LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (BLGO) makes life better by delivering sustainable technology-based products that help solve some of the most widespread problems threatening the world's supply of water, food, agriculture, healthcare and energy. More information can be found about the company and its subsidiaries at www.BioLargo.com. Its subsidiary BioLargo Water, Inc. (www.BioLargoWater.com) showcases the Advanced Oxidation Systems, including its AOS Filter -- a product in development specifically designed to eliminate common, troublesome, and dangerous (toxic) contaminants in water in a fraction of the time and cost of current technologies. It is the winner of the Technology Star award by New Technology Magazine for its breakthrough innovation for the oil industry and is named the Technology Innovation Leader in the water treatment market by Frost & Sullivan. BioLargo also owns a 50% interest in the Isan System, which was honored with a "Top 50 Water Company for the 21st Century" award by the Artemis Project now being commercialized under a license to Clarion Water, Inc. BioLargo's subsidiary Odor-No-More Inc., features award-winning products serving the pet, equine, military supply and consumer markets, including the Nature's Best Solution® and Deodorall® brands (www.OdorNoMore.com). BioLargo's subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc. (www.ClyraMedical.com) focuses on advanced wound care management.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

