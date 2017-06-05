2017 Assessment of China's Market for Biodegradable Plastics: Top 10 Market Leaders Accounting for 45% of the Total Revenues - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Growth China Bio-Plastics Market Expected to Continue
The report estimates that in 2016 the domestic market for bio-plastics in China had sales of over 130,000 tons, with an additional 160,000 tons exported. The study finds that the growth rate for domestic sales in 2016 was over 13%, led by the key segments of partially degradable plastic and PBAT. This market in China has been growing quickly, and is projected to expand even further, though not as fast as it could if enforcement of key rules were greater. The main driver is the effort by state and some municipal governments to push replace traditional plastic bags with biodegradable ones.
The Chinese biodegradable plastic market is relatively concentrated with top 10 market leaders accounting for 45% of the total revenues. The rest of the market consists of around 200 suppliers mostly with the annual revenue of less than RMB 10 Mn. This indicates it is difficult for small suppliers and new entrants to compete against dominant players. With less resources and lack of economy of scale, small companies are more likely to fill in the niche market or exit from this sector.
The report features in-depth analysis of seven key bio-plastic product segments, including PSM-Partially Degradable, PSM-Fully Degradable, PBAT, PLA, PBS and PHA. Applications include disposable plastic bags, packaging, tableware, medical, agriculture & forestry, automotive and others. The report covers the domestic Chinese market, as well as exports. It finds that both domestic growth and exports should continue to be strong, with key foreign suppliers excelling in specialty segments.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Introduction
I. Introduction
LPS Overview
Sections of the Study
Sampling
Supplier Sampling
II. Definitions and Process
Product Definitions
End-User/Application Industry Definitions
Glossary
Open and Closed Questions
By Geographic Location
Locations by Tier in China
A Note on China's Key Industrial Output Areas
Chapter 2: Total Analysis
I. Executive Summary
Market in Summary
Market Entry Issues
Key Findings
Market Drivers and Inhibitors
Regulatory Factors
Opportunities in Target Market
Corporate and Regulatory News
Expert Views
Recommendations
II. Market Figures
Key Findings
Market Figures Overview
Market by Product Segment
Market by End-user Industry
Market by Region
Exports
Product and Pricing
Growth Rates and Forecasts
III. Competitive Analysis
Key Findings
Supplier Concentration
Foreign vs. Domestic Suppliers
Product Revenues - Top Suppliers
Industry Coverage - Top Suppliers
Capacity and Production
Summary of Top Suppliers
Five Forces Analysis
IV. Channel Analysis
Key Findings
Market Value Chain
Chapter 3: Analysis by Segment
I. PSM-Partially Degradable
II. PSM-Fully Degradable
III. PBAT
IV. PLA
V. PBS
VI. PHA
Appendix I: Supplier Profiles
- Anqing Hexing
- BASF
- Becausewecare
- Biograde
- Cereplast
- Dongguan Renju
- Dongguan Xinhai
- ESUN
- Ecomann Tech.
- Hisun Pharma.
- Huazhilu Bio-material
- Jiangsu Jiuding
- Jiangsu Torise
- Jinhui Zhaolong
- KINGFA
- Lanshan Tunhe
- Mitsubishi - Bio-plastic
- Natureworks
- Perstorp
- Rongze New Material
- Shenzhen Hongcai
- Showa Highpolymer
- Sogreen
- Suzhou Hanfeng
- WH Huali
- Wandanjie Plastics
- Wuhan Huali
- YIFAN Pharma
- Yantai Sunshine
