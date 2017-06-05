sprite-preloader
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, June 5

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

5 June 2017

Notification under Listing Rule 9.6.13R

Further to the Company's announcement on 1 June 2017 in respect of the appointment of Philipp Joeinig as a Non-Executive Director, the Company confirms that there is no information regarding Mr Joeinig that is required to be disclosed for the purposes of LR 9.6.13R.

For further information please contact:

John Geddes
Corporate Affairs Directors &
Group Company Secretary		+44 131 459 8018

