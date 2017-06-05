

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) announced it has submitted a proposal to the Board of Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) to acquire 75% of the currently outstanding shares of Forestar for $16.25 per share in cash. Under the proposed transaction, Forestar would remain a public company and its common stock will trade on the NYSE. Following the Merger, D.R. Horton would own 75% of the outstanding Forestar Successor shares, and existing stockholders would own 25% of the outstanding Forestar Successor shares. Forestar would be led by new executive chairman Donald Tomnitz, who served as CEO of D.R. Horton for over 15 years.



D.R. Horton said the transaction would be effected through a merger of a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton with Forestar. The merger would have a cash election feature in which Forestar stockholders would have the right to elect, for each share of common stock held, either to receive $16.25 per share in cash as merger consideration, or to retain such share of the surviving entity.



D.R. Horton noted that the $16.25 per share value represents a 14% premium over the purchase price to be paid to the Forestar stockholders pursuant to the existing merger agreement between Forestar and affiliates of Starwood Capital Group.



