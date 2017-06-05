Osirium Named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner

READING, England, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vendors selected for the "Cool Vendors" report are innovative, impactful and intriguing

Osirium Technologies plc (AIM: OSI.L), a UK-based cyber-security PAM software provider, today announced that it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" in the 'Cool Vendors in Identity and Fraud Management, 2017' report by Gartner, Inc.

"We believe being included in Gartner's Cool Vendor report is very significant for this business," said David Guyatt CEO at Osirium. "Also, we feel seeing Osirium's PAM platform evaluated in this report demonstrates the teams dedication and innovative approach in breaking through the cyber security newsflow with a really exciting niche. For us, this is a company-wide achievement and we'll certainly be enjoying the attention and benefits of becoming a Cool Vendor."

Osirium will again be a part of Infosecurity Europe 2017 at Olympia London from 6th to 8th June, the most important and largest Cyber Security event of the year exhibiting on stand F210. Investors and analysts can attend for free by registering before the show (cost on the day) via Osirium's website, see link: https://osirium.com/infosec-2017

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a purpose.

About Osirium.

Osirium protects critical IT assets, infrastructures and devices by preventing targeted cyber-attacks from directly accessing Privileged Accounts, removing unnecessary access and powers of Privileged Account users, deterring legitimate Privileged Account users from abusing their roles and containing the effects of a breach if one does happen.

The team has developed the concept of Virtual Air Gap to separate users from passwords, with Osirium's Privileged Task Management module further strengthening Privileged Account security and delivering impressive return on investment ("ROI") for customers.