Eastside Distilling, Inc.: Eastside Distilling to Present at the LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference

Company will present on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET)

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / Eastside Distilling, Inc. (OTCQB: ESDI), a producer of award-winning master-crafted spirits, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET). The conference is being held at the Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the Conference. Investors interested in arranging a meeting with management should contact their LD Micro representative.

The presentation will be available on the company's website at http://www.eastsidedistilling.com/investors-news/

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

About Eastside Distilling:

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (OTCQB: ESDI) is located in Southeast Portland's Distillery Row and has been producing high-quality, master-crafted spirits since 2008. Makers of award winning spirits, the Company is unique in the marketplace and distinguished by its highly decorated product line-up that includes Barrel Hitch American Whiskies, Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys. All Eastside spirits are master crafted from natural ingredients for unparalleled quality and taste. The Company is publicly traded under the symbol OTCQB: ESDI. For more information, visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com.

About LD Micro:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's ability to obtain additional capital, the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2017. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue and profitability. Further, such forward looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to: that the Company's growth will continue on its current trajectory; the stage is set for significant growth and improved bottom line performance ahead and beyond; that the second half is traditionally our busiest of the year, when the Company typically generates close to 70% of its annual business. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

Company Contact:

Eastside Distilling

(971) 888-4264

inquiries@eastsidedistilling.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Blum, Joe Diaz or Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700

esdi@lythampartners.com

