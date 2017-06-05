COTODAMA Lyric Speaker: World's First Lyric Visualizing Speaker has been Launched

The video "Lyric Speaker visualizes "Flying Lotus - Never Catch Me ft. Kendrick Lamar" is available now.

TOKYO, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- COTODAMA Lyric Speaker isa next generation speaker, which automatically visualizes lyrics in a beautiful way. When you choose a song on your mobile phone, the lyrics show up on the translucent screen. This speaker has won SXSW's Best Bootstrap Company andis No.1 on Twitter Trend Keywords.

COTODAMA's Lyric Speaker is on sale now in the US and UK from June 20th with limited handmade production in Japan of only 15 units per month. You can pre-order now from https://lyric-speaker.com/

Please see the concept video featuring the song "Flying Lotus - Never Catch Me ft. Kendrick Lamar." This film shows how the speaker analyzes song structure and how it visualizes the motion graphics to maximize the joy of listening.Experience the message of Flying Lotus and Kendrick Lamarvia COTODAMA Lyric Speaker by clicking on the link below.This video will only be shown until June 15th. Don't miss it.

Lyric speaker visualizes "Flying Lotus - Never Catch Me ft. Kendrick Lamar"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgGWxwvt_pM

Behind the story

Lyrics are "concentrated words", a direct message from the artist. Artists from all different genres deliver their life experiences through lyrics. COTODAMA created this speaker to let the listener feel and see the true power of the songs. With this speaker, the listeners will experience the essence of the full message of the artist and be further inspired by the lyrics. Lyrics always influence the heart of the listeners and the generation they are in. Now, it's your turn to be inspired.

Click here to request Press Release and High-Resolution Images

https://goo.gl/IYBVSk

If you want to purchase, know more information, and to be a retailer, please contact us. pr@lyricarts.jp, https://lyric-speaker.com/

COTODAMA

2F 511 Bldg. 5-11-10 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo Japan 107-0062

Contact Person:

Yuko Ikagawa

Email: pr@lyricarts.jp

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519479/COTODAMA_visual_speaker.jpg