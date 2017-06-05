

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday, erasing early losses, after an opinion poll showed that the lead of the U.K. conservative party has narrowed only slightly over the Labour party in general election on June 8.



With three days to go to polls, the ICM poll for the Guardian put Conservative with 12 percentage point lead over the Labour, with a score of 45 percent - 34 percent, respectively.



The survey found that May's score was unchanged, while the Labour garnered a 1 percentage point lead from the previous poll published in the prior week.



Meanwhile, the currency's gains were limited in the wake of London terror attack and as sentiment faded after the World Bank kept its outlook for the global economy unchanged, but warned that a lack of clarity about the size of an expected U.S. fiscal stimulus and a buildup of emerging-market debt, notably in China, risk jeopardizing growth around the globe.



Survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed that the UK service sector activity growth eased more-than-expected in May to the weakest level in three months.



The Markit/CIPS services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 53.8 in May from 55.8 in April. Economists had expected the index to fall to 54.8.



The pound declined against its major rivals in the Asian session, in the wake of a terrorist attack in London that left seven people dead.



The pound rose to 142.82 against the yen and 1.2463 against the Swiss franc, from its early 5-day low of 141.87 and more than a 2-month low of 1.2382, respectively. The pound is poised to target resistance around 144.00 against the yen and 1.26 against the franc.



The pound climbed to a 4-day high of 1.2914 against the dollar, after having fallen to 1.2855 at 5:00 pm ET. If the pound-dollar pair extends gain, 1.32 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



Reversing from an early low of 0.8766 against the euro, the pound gained to 0.8705. The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around the 0.86 level.



Final data from IHS Markit showed that the euro area private sector growth continued to run at the fastest pace in six years in May.



The composite output index held steady at 56.8 in May, in line with flash estimate.



Looking ahead, U.S. ISM non-manufacturing composite index for May, factory orders and durable goods orders for April are set for release in the New York session.



