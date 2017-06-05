BOISE, ID -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places and things over wired and wireless broadband, today announced participation in ICX Summit to discuss the state of the Internet of Things (IoT). Cradlepoint vice president Ken Hosac will moderate the panel to explore the intersection of customer experience (CX) and IoT.

According to IDC and Intel, there are projected to be 200 billion connected devices enabled by 2020, which is around 26 devices per person globally(1), and businesses need to ensure these devices interact with people, places and things in meaningful ways. The panel will feature participation from Ashish Tajpuria, SVP, Head of Emerging Payments & Commerce Partnerships at Bank of America, Paula Suarez, VP of IT and Development at Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants and Briton Smetzer, VP of IT Operations at Fuzzy's Taco Shop, who will discuss the IoT market, the intersection of CX and IoT and what's on the horizon.

ICX Summit aims to explore many of the technologies available to businesses including retail, hospitality, travel, restaurants, healthcare and more.

Event Details:

What: ICX Summit panel: The State of the Internet of Things

When: June 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. CT

Who: Ken Hosac (Cradlepoint), Ashish Tajpuria (Bank of America), Paula Suarez (Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants) and Briton Smetzer (Fuzzy's Taco Shop)

Where: Four Seasons Resort and Club at Las Colinas

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places, and things over wired and wireless broadband. Cradlepoint NetCloud is a software and services platform that extends the company's 4G LTE-enabled multi-function routers and ruggedized M2M/IoT gateways with cloud-based management and software-defined network services. With Cradlepoint, customers can leverage the speed and economics of wired and wireless Internet broadband for branch, failover, mobile, and IoT networks while maintaining end-to-end visibility, security, and control. Over 15,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world -- including 75 percent of the world's top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and 25 of the largest U.S. cities -- rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, workforces, vehicles, and devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint network solutions as the foundation for innovative managed service offerings. Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and Kelowna, Canada, and offices in the UK, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at cradlepoint.com or follow us on Twitter @cradlepoint.

(1) http://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/internet-of-things/infographics/guide-to-iot.html

