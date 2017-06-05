SAINT PETERSBURG, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- HempTech Corp. (OTC PINK: HTCO), a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the agricultural industry including legal medical cannabis, announces today that it is delivering industry's only business intelligence software platform for advanced cultivation for agricultural industry. CognetiX™ is a powerful software, customizable and scalable from a single standalone system to a large multi-location enterprise level system, delivering information anytime, anywhere, for advanced visualization, analytics and productivity.

CognetiX transforms any grower into a leading-edge master grower in no time.

CognetiX™ is part of the recently created Software & Technology Unit of the Company that integrates all available plant and business data into an intelligent high performance, real-time, distributed grow control platform. Information from various components such as sensors, HVAC, lighting etc., are collected by the central server, analyzed, and displayed in real time via customized dashboards. CognetiX delivers active controls, data collections and management, extensive analytics and fault detection. CognetiX platform includes:

GROW ANALYTICS

GrowFILE -- Set specific parameters for each strain of marijuana to configure growing profiles. Catalog strain and genetic specifics or cultivation knowledge from expert growers to create an intelligent "digital master grower" with an extensive library of profiles based on patterns in environmental, atmospheric, and diagnostic sensor data. These GrowFILES become a catalog for growers to use on demand for production of specific strains by way of a "digital master grower".

GrowDATA -- Scale and collect data enterprise-wide, catalog historical data, create a custom library of statistical calculations and fault rules. GrowFILES or facility reports can be configured, organized and managed from one location.

GrowANALYSIS -- Using data collected from a wide range of sources, this feature collects, analyzes, logs, and visualizes the information, customized in a way that is intuitive and easy to access.

ENERGY MANAGEMENT

GrowENERGY -- GrowENERGY is an integrated energy management solution which reduces consumption, monitors demand trends, and lower energy costs. GrowENERGY focuses on energy data analysis to increase efficiency and reduce costs by up to 50%.

Information obtained from GrowENERGY can be used to; Optimize your energy management, Identify inefficient equipment consuming too much energy, Identify peak usage periods to schedule function at off-peak rates, Visualize energy usage, trends, and details, Stay informed with alerts when energy use is unexpectedly high and Monitor goals and budgets with flexible reporting.

FAULT DETECTION

GrowALERT -- System status alerts delivered via text or email. CognetiX software is programmed with a comprehensive rules library and can predict equipment failure and recommend user actions to reduce or eliminate equipment downtime. It prioritizes any problems and calculates costs associated with repair.

GrowALARM -- Enterprise-wide fault detection and diagnostics, using preconfigured rules and standards with workflow logic to offer corrective action. Displays problems, likely causes, and operational inefficiencies and cost calculations. Standard Fault Detection and Diagnostics for the equipment ensures the environment maintains ideal growing conditions at all times.

DATA MANAGEMENT

GrowREPORT -- This revolutionary reporting product integrates with any data source real-time information using powerful data mining technology. Generates high quality reports and custom data views. Reports on monthly alarms, energy usage by equipment, yield per cycle and compares with historical data.

GrowGRID -- Main Screen overview of operation with customizable management dashboards designed for each role in the organization that can contain any combination of application views. Growers may want to see water, heat, humidity, or energy data or comparisons, and any data set can be developed with custom content.

GrowMOBILE -- Get "on the go" real-time views of the plants, the environment, and equipment and a consistent experience across web-enabled devices.

HempTech is committed to bring cutting edge technology to cannabis growers everywhere. Through the perfect blend of technology and human experience, HempTech bring you the best in automation systems.

For more information on products offered by HempTech, please contact; info@hemptechcorp.com.

About HempTech Corp

HempTech Corp (OTC PINK: HTCO), a Nevada corporation, is a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the cultivators of legal industrial hemp and cannabis. We design and engineer specialized products using advanced sensors, process control techniques, big data aggregation, analytics and security solutions so cannabis growers can easily and effectively control every aspect of their operation. Through HempTech technologies, virtually every component of the plants' vegetative growth matrix and flower harvest is automated, documented and available in visible format both in real time and historically. This simplifies operations and ensures that the baselines set by the master grower are adhered to by the cultivation staff.

The Intelligent Automation Technology engineered for agricultural operations featuring CognetiX Cultivation Automation & Analytic Software drives improvement in productivity, efficiency, quality and sustainability. This industrial grade advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with analytical technology software, is being made available to small and large size cultivators that are not yet available in the Cannabis market. HempTech's goal is to provide cost effective and efficient cultivation of indoor cannabis through intelligent technologies and process control platforms.

HempTech's mission is to establish a reputation in the cannabis industry as a one-stop-shop that provides all the infrastructure elements required by growers in a manner that is fully integrated, state-of-the-art, and secure. Products include the SPIDer™ (Secure Perimeter Intrusion Detection), SmartSense™, SmartEnergy, and analytics dashboard CognetiX™ through which HempTech Corp. provides growers unparalleled data analysis capabilities to Know Your Grow! HempTech -- America's Future Taking Root Today.

To request further information about HempTech, please email us at info@hemptechcorp.com, log onto our website at http://www.hemptechcorp.com or visit us at our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/hemptechcorp or on Twitter @hemptechcorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Contact:

Media Contact

HempTech Corp.

Http://www.hemptechcorp.com

info@hemptechcorp.com

(727) 474-1810

Twitter - @hemptechcorp

Facebook - hemptechcorp



