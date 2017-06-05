WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Winston Gold Mining Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: WGC)(CSE: WGC.CN)(OTCQB: WGMCF) announces that the Company filed its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications on May 26, 2017, and that the Executive Directors of the Manitoba Securities Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission have revoked the management cease trade order under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders.

The Company also confirms that it filed its interim financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, on May 29, 2017.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Winston Gold Mining Corp.

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer and a director

(204) 989-2434

murray@winstongold.com




