TORONTO, ONTARIO and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSX: BKD)(OTCQB: BKDCF) (the "Company" or "BKD") is pleased to announce that GIVEMESPORT and NFL UK are working together to develop an original content series themed around attempts at Guinness World Records.

The series, aimed at a broad base of sports fans in the UK and globally, will feature NFL stars attempting record throws, kicks, catches and more.

The six-episode series will be released in two parts: the first in October 2017, in the midst of this autumn's four regular-season NFL games in London: the second in January 2018 as part of the build-up to Super Bowl LII.

NFL UK Head of Marketing Sarah Swanson says: "We are looking at ways of growing our audience globally, and the kind of digital content that GIVEMESPORT is able to produce is a great way to take the excitement and energy of our sport to a new and younger fanbase."

In April, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry teamed up in London to tie the world record of 27 behind-the-back pass completions in one minute in an event staged jointly by GIVEMESPORT and NFL UK.

GIVEMESPORT'S Chief Commercial Officer Jae Chalfin says: "We're seeing increased receptiveness for richer and longer formats and this creates the opportunity to build new social video series. We have a deep understanding of how fans want to consume content and will work with NFL UK to create the best experience for the audience."

Chalfin continues: "Too many publishers are either trying to shoehorn TV or even cinema production into social and gaining very little traction, or on the opposite end of the scale, are entirely dependent on recycled, interchangeable 'viral' clips lacking in substance. This series will cross boundaries, capturing mass audience interest globally in the NFL, helping to bring its passion and excitement to an even bigger audience."

The NFL is the leading sports and entertainment property in the United States, with a total of 160 million people tuning in to watch Super Bowl on US television every year. Since 2007, the league has accelerated its international growth by playing regular-season games in London, with this year's four games bringing the number of matches staged to 21.

About Breaking Data Corp.:

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers. Find out more at breakingdatacorp.com.

About GIVEMESPORT:

GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 26 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-looking Statements - Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Breaking Data Corp.

David Berman

CFO

(905) 761-9200, Ext. 21

davidb@breakingdatacorp.com

www.breakingdatacorp.com



