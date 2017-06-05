OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., 2017-06-05 13:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions, today announced the appointment of Karen Koski as Head of Strategy and Investor Relations. The newly created position will report directly to Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith. Ms. Koski will join the company on June 21, 2017.



"We are very excited to add Karen to the Oxford Immunotec team. She is not only extremely knowledgeable about the diagnostics and blood banking industries, but very familiar with our story and long-term strategy," said Dr. Wrighton-Smith. "Karen's professional experience and knowledge of our industry will be invaluable as we execute on our strategic growth plans and work to maximize shareholder value."



Ms. Koski joins the Company with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the diagnostics industry. Most recently, Ms. Koski served as a Director and Senior Equity Analyst at BTIG, LLC where she covered companies in the Medical Technology, Life Sciences, and Diagnostics sectors. Prior to joining BTIG, Ms. Koski worked as an Equity Research Associate at Lazard Capital Markets, where she focused on the Medical Technology sector. Earlier in her career, Ms. Koski served as a Medical Technologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass., where she specialized in clinical hematology, clinical microbiology, clinical chemistry, and blood banking. Ms. Koski holds a B.S. in Medical Technology from the University of Vermont.



About Oxford Immunotec



Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-SPOT®.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and Immunetics. Also obtained through the acquisitions is the Company's third product line focused on screening for Babesia in donated blood, for which the Company is currently seeking FDA licensure. The T-SPOT.CMV test and the T-SPOT.PRT test are pipeline products as part of the Company's fourth intended product line focused on the transplantation market. In addition to these four product lines, the Company has additional active development programs in other immune-regulated conditions. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.



