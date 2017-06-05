sprite-preloader
05.06.2017
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Time Monkeys - Arcade Shooter From Kwalee has Arrived on Amazon Fire TV

LEAMINGTON SPA, England, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

UK based developer and publisher Kwalee today announced the worldwide launch of Time Monkeys - Arcade Shooter on Amazon's Fire TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Time Monkeys is designed by renowned developer Andrew Graham and is his first original title since the global hit Micro Machines games.

Time Monkeys is a 3D action adventure with an innovative time rewind co-op gameplay mechanic, enabling players to build up an army of gun-wielding ghost monkeys.

The game features 36 full levels and a huge variety of enemies and bosses, all realised in stunning arcade-style visuals. Achieving a perfect balance of combat, stealth and puzzle gameplay, Time Monkeys is the definitive arcade shooter for Fire TV.

"We couldn't be more pleased to bring Time Monkeys shooting mayhem to Amazon's Fire TV," said David Darling, CEO. "Amazon's desire to make Fire TV the go-to location for high-quality entertainment fits perfectly with our mantra for Time Monkeys."

David added, "We're really excited by its potential, and we're amazed by the quality of the game - especially on the tiny little Fire TV Stick. Andrew Graham and the development team have implemented a unique time-shifting gameplay mechanic into a familiar genre - all while producing amazing visual results."

Time Monkeys is free to download and play on Amazon Fire TV and supports both the Alexa Voice Remote and gamepads.

For more details, screenshots and a video, visit the Time Monkeys website:
http://www.kwalee.com/time-monkeys/

And the Time Monkeys Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/TimeMonkeys

About Kwalee

Kwalee Ltd. is a developer and publisher of mobile games based in Leamington Spa, England, founded by David Darling CBE - one of the original founders of Codemasters.

Themission is simple: make amazingly fun, innovative and renowned games.

www.kwalee.com

Press Contact
press@kwalee.com


