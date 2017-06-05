WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 02-June-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,712,607.22 10.8982
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,910,568.79 14.7128
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 797,594.37 17.6647
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,613,027.75 16.8174
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 02/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,780,687.75 10.0455
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 20,593,831.80 10.0458
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,827,750.05 13.3875
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,487.91 14.2137
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,226,551.64 17.1306
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,647,281.75 17.2857
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 980010 GBP 11,856,696.13 12.0985
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 54,533,131.51 18.1173
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,730,196.73 19.632
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,871,629.42 18.1361
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,585,549.29 14.958
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 02/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 318,794.25 15.1807
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 249000 EUR 4,050,220.71 16.2659
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,356,219.42 18.8364
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,347,572.99 16.6495
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,756,092.41 10.8362
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,316,190.35 18.8
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 02/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 307,650.14 19.2281
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,817,253.59 19.269
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 02/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,250,137.72 17.3341
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,249,995.19 17.3333
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 02/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,533,604.65 14.0835
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,437,092.55 18.0484
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,281,301.27 15.4431
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,297,412.67 10.4955
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,359,127.66 18.5347
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 173,298,055.90 15.4043
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 246,083.91 16.4056
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,918,340.08 5.8552
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2600000 USD 48,824,261.88 18.7786
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,037,841.66 15.9668
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 920,348.44 14.1592
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,584,848.20 17.7044
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 02/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 303,728.55 18.983
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,724,745.58 19.1013
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,501,415.45 19.2323
