

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is looking ahead to the factory orders to be released today. The developments in the Middle East, especially in Qatar and terrorist attack in London are keenly watched by the traders. The Asian stocks closed lower, while European shares are declining. Earlier signs of U.S. Future market suggest that Wall Street might open in a red territory.



As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 15 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 6.00 points.



U.S. stocks higher on Friday and major averages climbed to new record closing highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts and advanced 58.97 points or 0.9 percent to 6,305.80, the Dow rose 62.11 points or 0.3 percent to 21,206.29 and the S&P 500 increased 9.01 points or 0.4 percent to 2,439.07.



On the economic front, U.S. Labor Department's Productivity and Costs for the first quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for non-farm productivity consensus of a decline o f0.2 percent, compared to 0.6 percent decline in the prior quarter. The consensus for Unit labor costs is growth of 2.6 percent, slightly down from 3.00 percent recorded in the previous period.



Gallup U.S. Consumer Spending Measure for May will be released at 8.30 am ET. The prior level was $107.



The U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for May will be revealed at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 53.00, while the previous index was 53.1.



The Commerce Department's Factory Orders for April is expected at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for consensus of a decline of 0.2 percent, while it grew 0.2 percent in the prior period.



The Institute For Supply Management's Non-manufacturing Index for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus for composite index is 57.00, almost in line with 57.5 last month.



TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index (IMX) for May will be reported at 12.30 PM ET. The prior level was 6.06.



In the corporate segment, Angle plc, a specialist medtech company, said it presented successful results for its Parsortix system in colorectal cancer. The study, undertaken by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, represents the first ever analysis of meEGFR status across a population of circulating tumour cells isolated from colorectal cancer patients being treated with EGFR inhibitors.



Vodafone Group Plc. and LG UPlus jointly announced a new Partner Market agreement for South Korea, the first strategic partnership by LG Uplus. Under the partnership, which commenced on 1 April 2017, Vodafone will support the consumer and enterprise operations of LG Uplus.



BBA Aviation plc announced the departure of Simon Pryce as Chief Executive, effective June 30, 2017. Wayne Edmunds will serve as interim chief executive. Wayne Edmunds has been a Non-Executive Director of the Group since 2013 and is currently Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee.



The Group said, with the successful integration of the acquisition of Landmark Aviation now complete, it has determined that it is appropriate to bring forward Simon Pryce's intended retirement.



Asian stocks finished mostly lower. Chinese markets were declining and Shanghai composite index lost 13.88 points or 0.45 percent to close at 3,091.66. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index 87.34 points or 0.34 percent at 25,836.



The Australian market declining as investors turned cautious following the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data and on lower crude oil prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 33.20 points or 0.57 percent to 5,754.90. The broader All Ordinaries Index closed down 33.90 points or 0.58 percent to 5,787.20.



The Japanese markets were modestly lower. The Nikkei 225 Index closed down 6.46 points or 0.0.3 percent to 20,170.82.



The major European markets are trading lower. The CAC 40 Index of France declining 23.44 points or 0.44 percent. FTSE 100 Index of England is declining 9.90 points or 0.13 percent.



Germany and Swiss Index are closed for holidays.



