The K2 Principal Fund L.P. - Form 8.3 - Sandstorm Gold Ltd

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: The K2 Principal Fund L.P. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd

June 2 2017

Mariana Resources Ltd

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Common shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: (2,904,967) (1.91) (2) Cash-settled derivatives: (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 14,200 0.01 (1,328,900) (0.87)

TOTAL: 14,200 0.01 (4,233,867) (2.79)

Class of relevant security: Common Share Purchase Warrants USD3.5 27/10/20 Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 1,000,000 6.66 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL: 1,000,000 6.66

Class of relevant security: Common Share Purchase Warrants USD4 3/11/20 Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 1,240,000 24.58 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL: 1,240,000q 24.58

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit Common shares Sale 25330 4.6762 CAD Common shares Purchase 11500 4.6572 CAD Common shares Purchase 42614 3.4505 USD Common shares Sale 20220 3.5051 USD

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit Common Share Purchase Warrants USD4 3/11/20 Sale 1300 2.8931 CAD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit Common shares Call option Writing 209200 4 USD American Jan 19 2018 .3309 Common shares Call option Writing 100 7 USD American Jan 19 2018 .05

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? Yes

Date of disclosure: June 5 2017 Contact name: Daniel Gosselin Telephone number: 416 365 2155

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure: The K2 Principal Fund L.P. Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates: Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Written or purchased Number of securities to which option or derivative relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Common Shares PV Call option Written 36000 10 USD American 19-Jan-2018 Common Shares PV Call option Written 45000 3 USD American 19-Jan-2018 Common Shares PV Call option Written 253600 4 USD American 19-Jan-2018 Common Shares PV Call option Written 5000 4 USD American 15-Dec-2017 Common Shares PV Call option Written 111500 4 USD American 16-Jun-2017 Common Shares PV Call option Written 10500 5 USD American 18-Jan-2019 Common Shares PV Call option Written 9600 5 USD American 19-Jan-2018 Common Shares PV Call option Written 21400 5 USD American 16-Jun-2017 Common Shares PV Call option Written 28800 5 USD American 15-Sep-2017 Common Shares PV Call option Written 14000 6 USD American 15-Sep-2017 Common Shares PV Call option Written 1000 7 USD American 18-Jan-2019 Common Shares PV Call option Written 535300 7 USD American 19-Jan-2018 Common Shares PV Put option Purchased 1600 3 USD American 21-Jul-2017 Common Shares PV Put option Purchased 10000 4 CAD American 19-Jan-2018 Common Shares PV Put option Written 14200 4 USD American 16-Jun-2017 Common Shares PV Put option Purchased 45500 4 USD American 15-Sep-2017 Common Shares PV Put option Purchased 100000 5 CAD American 20-Oct-2017 Common Shares PV Put option Purchased 100000 6 CAD American 20-Oct-2017 Common Shares PV Put option Purchased 50000 7 CAD American 20-Oct-2017

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:







