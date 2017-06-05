SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, has announced the acquisition of UniMed Direct, a provider of proprietary enterprise managed care software and physician peer review services to the workers' compensation industry. This acquisition advances the technology and software alliance with UniMed that adds enhanced capabilities to Mitchell's current workers' compensation and medical management offerings as well as integrates ReviewStat, a robust managed care software, to the existing portfolio of market-leading Mitchell end-to-end solutions.

UniMed's differentiated software platform leverages workflow optimization tools and evidence based guidelines to automate and streamline all critical functions of the managed care process to drive higher efficiencies and quality for the workers' compensation market. The addition of UniMed's line of services provides Mitchell's clients with the most comprehensive and integrated medical management and cost containment offering in the market.

"The acquisition further supports the vision that a fully integrated and end-to-end solution connecting bill review to managed care operations is a model that offers greater visibility into claims data for seamless automated data transfer," said Alex Sun, President and CEO of Mitchell. "Now, with access to UniMed's ReviewStat, we can further enhance our capabilities to integrate medical workflows into the broader claims management process for greater efficiencies and improved outcomes. We are delighted to welcome the UniMed team to the Mitchell family."

"UniMed has continued an excellent growth trajectory and we are proud of the services and solutions that we've delivered for our customers," said Lisa G. Hannusch, CEO, UniMed Direct. "Mitchell shares a similar customer-oriented culture, focusing on continuous technology innovation. The combination with Mitchell gives us further strength and scale required to deliver the best solutions for our customers. This is an exciting time for both companies."

The acquisition of UniMed is Mitchell's latest strategic investment in the company's continued growth aimed at creating better outcomes for customers while building upon existing industry-leading casualty claims expertise.

Bailey Southwell & Co. served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to UniMed on the transaction.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

About UniMed Direct

Since 2001, UniMed Direct has supported managed care operations with solutions to drive evidence based decisions and offers clients timely, compliant and efficient results through ReviewStat® software suite, an end-to-end medical management software for integrated workflows, automated rules and dynamic reporting tools. UniMed provides access to a national utilization review and independent peer review panel specializing in evidence based trained physician advisor services for utilization review including pre-authorization, retrospective UR, peer review, and specialty review. UniMed has been URAC accredited since 2007.

