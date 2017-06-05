PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Capriza, a leader in enterprise mobility for business applications, today announced it has been awarded 'Best in Show' at the invitation-only Premier CIO Forum taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina. The accolade was voted upon by attendees and was awarded based on Capriza's technology, products and services.

The Premier CIO Forum brings together senior IT professionals and executives to talk about modern IT, digital transformation, mobility, security, governance, and more. This year, the forum featured executive speakers from industry leaders like Aetna, Fidelity as well as industry experts from IDC, TCE Strategy, and the U.S. Secret Service.

Along with Capriza, featured vendors included market leaders like IBM and Juniper Networks, as well as innovative disruptors like Domo, Nutanix, and others.

Demand for Capriza's unique approach to enterprise mobility continues to surge, with the company passing a milestone of more than a million users on the Capriza platform earlier this year. Companies have turned to Capriza to rapidly mobilize existing enterprise applications, turning complex enterprise workflows into intuitive, personal mobile micro apps without any coding, new infrastructure, or business disruption.

"We're proud to have earned this kind of recognition from senior IT leaders at the Premier CIO Forum," said Lance Walter, CMO, Capriza. "We now offer a complete suite of pre-packaged Universal Micro Apps supported by a next-generation mobility platform to deliver the business benefits of enterprise mobility with unprecedented speed-to-market. Leading organizations understand both the opportunity and the challenges presented by the shift to mobile computing and clearly see the business impact that Capriza can deliver."

Test drive Capriza today and start mobilizing your enterprise applications at https://www.capriza.com/try-designer/.

About Capriza

Capriza mobile-enables your core applications to make it easy to do business inside and outside your organization. Capriza's enterprise mobility platform empowers IT and business units to mobile-enable critical business workflows in a matter of days without any coding, APIs or integration. Capriza disrupts the speed and economics of the enterprise mobility journey by extending the capabilities of existing applications from SAP, Oracle, Salesforce as well as custom-built solutions in a simple and useable way, onto any smartphone or tablet. Founded in 2011 by former executives of Mercury Interactive, Capriza is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, CRV, Tenaya Capital, Harmony Partners, Allen & Company, Entre Capital and Vintage Investment.

For more information, visit www.capriza.com

Follow @capriza on Twitter

Follow Capriza on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/capriza

Follow +Capriza on Google+

Read the Capriza blog at www.capriza.com/blog

Become a fan of Capriza on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/CaprizApps/

CONTACT:

Jason "JT" Tidwell

Capriza

510-378-5280

jason.tidwell@capriza.com



