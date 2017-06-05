RIVERSIDE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- CaliPharms, Inc. (OTC PINK: KGET), a Company operating in the California Medicinal Cannabis industry, publicly trading under the OTC Markets symbol "KGET" presses forward establishing itself as a leader in California cannabis cultivation.

CaliPharms and Pacific Cannabis Growers, Inc. was issued on May 15, 2017 a 10,000 SQ-FT Mixed-light grow permit by the County of Humboldt. This was the 21st commercial cannabis permit awarded by the county of Humboldt out of nearly 2,400 applicants.

The permitted property has been prepped and the plants are on the ground on the property.

President of CaliPharms, Inc., Bo Linton, stated, "This permit being issued to our subsidiary is a very important milestone for CaliPharms. This permit is a clear indication that our company and its management is a frontrunner in the cannabis industry. Why were we issued the permit ahead of all the other applicants? The answer is simple, because we are doing everything properly and efficiently. I expect the same results from our crop yields when that time comes. For now, we will continue to add to our team and focus on doing everything efficiently within the State of California and under the state's laws."

Linton further stated, "I am looking forward to announcing further developments for CaliPharms very soon. The Company is growing its operational footprint in California and is seeking to grow aggressively as the MMJ market develops further in California."

PCG has already completed construction of its fencing and has acquired a diverse plant stock for the season. We are actively establishing the grow site to capitalize on the 2017 grow season. We expect to have several great harvests this year.

Please see our company videos

Social Vision https://youtu.be/UNjImyPw1Oc

Business Vision https://youtu.be/TCTrG_EC4VU

For up to date information on the company please follow us @

facebook.com/CaliPharms

twitter.com/CaliPharms

About CaliPharms, Inc.

CaliPharms, Inc., trading under the symbol (KGET) which trades under its former name "Kleangas Energy Technologies, Inc." is a medical marijuana-cannabis business. The Company operates through its 51% owned subsidiary County Junction Farms, Inc., and Pacific Cannabis Growers, Inc. within the State of California. The Company currently is focused within the medical marijuana-cannabis industry. The second tier of development for the company will be to expand into other sectors that support the legalized cannabis industry. The company intends to expand its operations as the laws for each individual State change and allow.

About Country Junction Farms, Inc.

Founded in 2010, Country Junction Farms is a fully permitted cultivator of medical cannabis within the State of California.

About Pacific Cannabis Growers, Inc.

PCG is a medical cannabis farm that is currently in the process of permitting land in Humboldt County for cultivation of medical cannabis. PCG currently is fully funded for one year of cultivation.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as CaliPharms or KGET or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Investment into a microcap company is a high risk investment and it should only be considered if you are able to afford a total loss of the investment. Laws and Regulations of Marijuana are currently in direct contradiction between California and Federal Law and these factors should be a part of your consideration when making an investment into KGET.

Company Contact:



CaliPharms, Inc. (KGET)

www.CaliPharmsInc.com

facebook.com/CaliPharms

twitter.com/CaliPharms

Telephone 1-949-800-6645

Email: info@CaliPharmsInc.com



