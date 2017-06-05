SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - June 05, 2017) - DT Research, the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced the DT313-MD, a 13.3" medical tablet system mounted on a slim-line, lightweight cart. The purpose-built system offers maximum computing mobility in a variety of medical environments. Healthcare professionals can efficiently monitor, record and retrieve patient information with the anti-microbial DT313-MD tablet, which includes DT Research's signature hot-swappable battery pack to avoid downtime in time-critical situations.

"Today, medical cart computers are an integral component to deliver consistent point-of-care service in medical settings," said Daw Tsai Sc.D., president of DT Research. "Mobile computers enable healthcare providers the ability to streamline their workflows while simultaneously achieving patient objectives. Our new lightweight Medical Tablet Cart offers additional flexibility and convenience for healthcare providers, while meeting the necessary medical environment and power standards."

DT Research collaborated with GCX Corporation, a worldwide leader in medical instrument and IT mounting solutions, to design the purpose-built tablet cart, which is unique in the medical industry. The DT313-MD Medical Tablet is docked in an ultra-lite, yet durable metal construction rolling stand with a locking mount to ensure secure operation. A wire basket is also included to hold essential medical supplies. With a touch of a button, healthcare professionals can use the tablet without the cart and easily carry it with a built-in ergonomic hand strap designed for comfort.

"DT Research's medical tablet with the slim cart design creates a fully mobile healthcare computing solution that enables real-time information sharing and streamlines data capture and management," said Clint Thompson, vice president of Sales for GCX Corporation.

The DT313-MD Tablet has been carefully designed by DT Research to meet the unique requirements of the medical industry including an anti-microbial enclosure for the tablet, docking cradle, and battery holster. A battery pack is mounted directly to the cart, which allows users to use the tablet in upwards of 16 hours without changing the battery. In addition, the batteries are hot-swappable to provide uninterrupted 24/7 tablet operation.

To enhance the system security, the DT313-MD Tablet has an optional Intel RealSense front camera that supports gesture, facial expression, and speech recognition. The camera also provides 3D scanning, environmental sensing, and background segmentation.

Additional features of the DT313-MD Tablet include:

Brilliant 13.3 inch touch screen with LED backlight and capacitive touch

High Performance Intel ® Celeron ® or 5 th Generation Core' i processor for maximum performance and power longevity

Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and optional mobile broadband connection

Built-in full slot smart card reader

Optional 3G/4G, RFID reader, 2D barcode scanner

The DT313-MD Medical Tablet Cart System is currently available from DT Research's authorized resellers and partners. For more information, go to goo.gl/KdmEvW.

About DT Research

DT Research', an early Mobile Tablet pioneer and leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing systems for vertical markets, delivers the world's most comprehensive line of Rugged and Industrial-grade Tablets, Mobile POS Tablets, Digital Signage Systems and Medical Computing Solutions. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays, and Windows ® operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, retail and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices in China and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, MobileTablets and RuggedTablets.

DT Research and WebDT are trademarks of DT Research, Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

