Global Airport Runway Safety System Market 2017-2021: Emergence of Agile and Smart Airport Concepts / Emergence of GBAS for CAT-III / Advent of Next-Generation Runway Safety Systems - Research and Markets

The global airport runway safety system market to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global airport runway safety system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from airport runway safety systems. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, airports around the world are witnessing growing demand for air transport, which is resulting many operational challenges for airport management teams. Airport authorities and airlines face various runway-based safety hazards, which includes presence of birds, wildlife, and a wide-range of FOD. Hence, there is a significant emphasis on the detection of debris, as they can cause significant damage to an aircraft and can also lead to accidents. In addition, adverse weather conditions ice, rain, fog, and snow may pose serious threats.

Further, the report states that while technological advancements helping in enhancing aircraft landing and navigation, the success of instrument landing system (ILS) still hinges upon the proficiency of an airport and on the maintenance of runways and taxiways. Under severe weather conditions, such as winter storms, these runways, taxiways, NAVAIDS, VLA, and ILS end up being covered in snow, resulting in flight delays and cancellations and causing a ripple effect across countries and their respective airports. Under such conditions, the ILS systems fail to generate and provide accurate data.

Key vendors



ADB Airfield Solutions

Honeywell International

Varec

Saab

Other prominent vendors



Aviation Safety Technologies (AST)

Boeing

Indra Navia

NEC



