Trianz Set to Provide Value-added Cloud Services Globally; Becomes a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider

SANTA CLARA, California, BANGALORE and DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Trianz, a digital transformation and technology solutions firm, today announced that it is now a Managed Services Partner for the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Program. The CSP program empowers client partners to provide and manage end-to-end cloud services directly for Microsoft customers, including billing and technical support.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452308/PRNE_TrianzUpdated_Logo.jpg )

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Gupta, Worldwide Vice President of Trianz Cloud Services, said, "We have built credibility as a trusted digital solutions partner in the marketplace by helping clients deploy new and improved services quickly at reduced IT costs. Through this strategic partnership that combines technology assets, industry experience and implementation experience, we will enable more enterprises to plan and adopt Microsoft's hyper-scale public cloud, enterprise-grade capability, and true private and hybrid cloud offerings."

As a CSP Program Partner, Trianz can now leverage Microsoft products to create new solutions like Analytics, DB migration, DevOps using .Net Framework, SharePoint / exchange and DC migration on Azure. Trianz will also be able to now package value-added services for clients embracing the cloud. The CSP status will give Trianz exclusive access to training and support on Microsoft's cloud portfolio which includes Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Office 365, Enterprise Mobility Suite, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, and Microsoft Intune.

About Microsoft India

Founded in 1975, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential. Microsoft set up its India operations in 1990. Today, Microsoft entities in India have over 8,000 employees, engaged in sales and marketing, research and development and customer services and support, across nine Indian cities - Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

About Trianz

Trianz enables digital transformations through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transform their business ecosystems and achieve superior performance by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Jersey City, Dubai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. As a professional services firm, our values and culture are focused on delivering measurable business impact, predictability in execution, and a unique partnership experience.

Media Contact:

Prashant Bhavaraju

Director, Marketing

+1-408-387-5800

reach@trianz.com



http://www.trianz.com