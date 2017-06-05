Customer shares ideas on moving toward compliance with new regulation

MEGA International is hosting a session at the 2017 Gartner Enterprise Architecture Technology Innovation Summit, June 14-15 in London, featuring Gerry Rankin speaking about data governance and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Rankin's talk, "The GDPR from the inside: What the Regulations Mean for Data Governance in Global Organisations", will address the GDPR that goes into effect in 2018 to help protect the personal information of European citizens. The regulation has global implications for large enterprises, which will be required to establish extremely strict privacy measures. Each company's data governance program is expected to undergo new scrutiny as CIOs determine how best to comply with the new directive.

Rankin, who has spent much of his career in the UK working on data governance and information management programs at leading organizations such as DHL, British American Tobacco and HSBC, will share his ideas at the Gartner Summit about planning for the GDPR.

MEGA recently delivered a program to executives of leading European companies on ways to interpret the new regulation and develop a comprehensive approach to ensure compliance. Many enterprises are using several MEGA solutions, including HOPEX Information Architecture, HOPEX IT Architecture and HOPEX Business Process Analysis, to implement effective data governance in preparation for the regulation.

The company has been at the forefront of innovative technology, with solutions for change management, governance and business transformation. MEGA has long been recognized by industry experts and analysts, including Gartner, Inc. Just last month, Gartner named MEGA as a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools reports for the ninth year in a row.

