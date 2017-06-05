TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ART), the creators behind digital human holograms once again captivated audiences when it partnered with The Peter Munk Cardiac Centre ("PMCC") to deliver 3D Holograms of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Roberta Bondar and Larry King to its fundraising event held on June 1, 2017.

PMCC, the premier cardiac centre in Canada, hosted the event in tribute and in celebration of Dr. Heather Ross who is globally recognized as one of the world's greatest cardiologists.

"This event was created to pay tribute to a transformational figure in healthcare and to recognize all the contributions of Dr. Ross to cardiac care," said Tennys Hanson, President and CEO of Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation. "We knew that her achievements would draw the interest of key dignitaries. We also knew their schedules would not allow them to physically attend, so we worked with ARHT to bring these messages to life in a unique and extraordinary way."

The mission for ARHT was to deliver not only Prime Minister Trudeau to the event but also Roberta Bondar, Canada's first female astronaut, and award winning television host Larry King.

ARHT did not disappoint.

After months of coordination with each of the respective public relations and media teams, ARHT implemented its patented HumaGram™ technology and on June 1st Prime Minister Trudeau, Roberta Bondar and Larry King all appeared as 3D holograms to a mesmerized crowd.

Each dignitary stood on stage in front of more than 500 people and offered their support, praise and gratitude for Dr. Ross' lifetime contribution to heart health...all without actually being in the room.

Within the healthcare sector, ARHT sees significant potential as it relates to education and telemedicine which can create great opportunities for emerging health care practitioners.

"This event was a milestone for ARHT because it enabled us to merge our cutting-edge technology with the healthcare sector, which is an alignment that we feel very strongly about at ARHT, said Paul Duffy, CEO of ARHT. "Creating a great technology is only half the puzzle, the key is to create a great technology that can have a positive change on our lives and we view health care as the perfect space to do just that"

About The Peter Munk Cardiac Centre

The Peter Munk Cardiac Centre (PMCC) at University Health Network is the premier cardiac centre in Canada. Since it opened in 1997, the PMCC has saved and improved the lives of cardiac and vascular patients from around the world. Each year, approximately 55,000 patients receive innovative and compassionate care from multidisciplinary teams. The PMCC trains more cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons and vascular surgeons than any other hospital in Canada.

About The Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research

The Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research (TRCHR) launched in November 2014. The TRCHR is a unique collaborative venture of three world-leading organizations (University Health Network, SickKids, and University of Toronto) meant to transform the prevention, management and care of children and adults with heart disease - in particular, heart failure. Dr. Heather Ross is the University Health Network Scientific Lead for the TRCHR, located inside the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre. Together, her team is developing resources to optimize outcomes, improve quality of life and reduce readmission to hospital for patients with heart failure.

About ARHT Media

ARHT's patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology is the world's first complete end-to-end solution for the creation, transmission, and delivery of lifelike digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™. ARHT's HumaGrams™ can be transmitted to an audience live in one, or multiple locations, as well as be delivered programmatically for use over time. Supplemental content can also be integrated into AR & VR compatible devices to further extended the overall experience. ARHT's patented technology provides latency up to four times lower than the industry standard satellite transmission which is essential to providing an audience with a realistic and immersive holographic experience.

ARHT Media Inc. was co-founded in 2012, by Rene Bharti (Chairman), Paul Duffy (CEO), and entertainer Paul Anka (Chairman, Board of Advisors). ARHT's team brings decades of experience from fields including entertainment, technology, marketing and finance. Advisors to the company include the likes of Larry King, Jason Bateman, Richard "Skip" Bronson, Michael Buble, Carlos Slim, Irving Azoff and Kevin O'Leary. The company's technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

