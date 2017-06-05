B&B TOOLS: Prospectus for Momentum Group now public

The Board of Directors of B&B TOOLS AB (publ) proposed on 22 May 2017 to distribute the shares in the subsidiary Momentum Group AB (publ) to the shareholders of B&B TOOLS and to list Momentum Group's class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. An Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in B&B TOOLS AB to resolve on the distribution will be held on 14 June 2017 and the first day of trading for the Momentum Group's class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be 21 June 2017.

In connection with the planned listing of Momentum Group's class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, Momentum Group has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has now been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus is available on Momentum Group's website, www.momentum.group, and on Handelsbanken's website, www.handelsbanken.se/investeringserbjudande.

Stockholm, 5 June 2017

B&B TOOLS AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations, B&B TOOLS AB, Tel: +46 70 660 31 32

This information was submitted for publication on 5 June 2017 at 14:00 CET.

