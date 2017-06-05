

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced the Phase III APHINITY study showed adjuvant treatment with the combination of Perjeta, Herceptin and chemotherapy (the Perjeta-based regimen), significantly reduced the risk of breast cancer recurrence or death by 19 percent in people with HER2-positive early breast cancer compared to Herceptin and chemotherapy alone. At three years, 94.1 percent of people treated with the Perjeta-based regimen did not have their breast cancer return compared to 93.2 percent treated with Herceptin and chemotherapy. An estimate of invasive disease-free survival at four years showed that 92.3 percent of people treated with the Perjeta-based regimen did not have their breast cancer return compared to 90.6 percent treated with Herceptin and chemotherapy.



Genentech said the safety profile of the Perjeta-based regimen was consistent with that seen in previous studies, with a low incidence of cardiac events and no new safety signals.



