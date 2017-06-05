

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A wide variety of celebrity singers kept the mood upbeat for 50,000 music fans, who gathered in Manchester for Ariana Grande's charity concert in memory of the victims of the deadly terrorist attack.



Grande played 'Don't Dream It's Over' with Miley Cyrus and the Black Eyed Peas. An array of the A-list group of musicians, including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, and Robbie Williams, also sang Sunday for the show of solidarity with the victims of the Islamic State attack targeting her program last month, that killed 22.



Although the fans were delighted as the 23-year-old US singer returned to the stage, the overall mood at the One Love concert was somber as the crowd has not recovered from a terrorist attack in London the day before, which left seven dead and 48 injured.



Thanking the crowd for coming together in solidarity with the Manchester victims, Grande told them: 'I love you guys so much, and I think that the kind of love and unity that you're displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now.'



She and some of the other artists were visibly moved at times during the music night.



Robbie Williams couldn't control his emotion as he took to the stage, and changed the lyrics to his hit track song 'Strong' to refer to Manchester.



Manchester native Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the benefit concert, and played his band Oasis' song 'Rock 'n' Roll Star,' and his solo song 'Wall of Glass.'



Armed police guarded the event, while many fans showed their pride holding banners with 'I love MCR' written on it.



