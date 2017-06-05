ActiveOps Selected as Finalist in 'Scale Up' Category for This Year's WCIT Enterprise Awards 2017

READING, England, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As one of the fastest growing UK software companies of 2017, ActiveOps nominated as a 'Scale Up' finalist

ActiveOps, a leader in cloud-based back office workforce optimisation has been nominated as a finalist in the 'Scale Up' category of The Worshipful Company of Information Technologies (WCIT) Enterprise Awards 2017 (https://www.wcit.org.uk). With a global growth of over 40% in the past year, ActiveOps is a leader by revenue in the back office workforce optimisation market.

The WCIT Enterprise Awards, known as 'The Oscars of the Technology Industry', will be held at the prestigious Dorchester Hotel in Park Lane London on 14 June.

This is the latest news in an exciting year already for ActiveOps, with an expansion of the business in North America and Group CEO, Richard Jeffery, moving to New York to oversee this growth. In April, ActiveOps completed the acquisition of Active Operations Management Australia Pty Ltd (AOM Australia), which has been established in the Asia Pacific market for over 10 years, exclusively marketing software and services by ActiveOps.

With the launch of Workware' v6 and Workware' Mobile, ActiveOps has introduced support for Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The ability to manage teams and plan for and schedule robots is a key benefit to supporting a blended back office workforce.

Being selected as a finalist against so many outstanding growth businesses in the UK market is a welcome endorsement of the efforts and successes of both ActiveOps and its clients.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps - Manage Differently

Since 2005, ActiveOps has been enabling organisations to transform their operational efficiency and make operations a source of competitive advantage.

ActiveOps provides cloud-based software and services to meet demand for back office workforce optimisation solutions which meet the needs of complex, diverse functions and operations.

Workware', our cloud-based software, is purpose-built for the back office to quantify work and time, manage capacity, and measure productivity for people and robots. It enables capacity to be optimised, reducing costs and improving service delivery across diverse and complex back office operations.

The Active Operations Management (AOM') method enables teams to collaborate and sustain higher performance through a consistent management framework. Better communication and improved control results in increased staff engagement and well-being.

ActiveOps operates across the globe from offices in the UK, Australia, India, South Africa and North America, supporting back office and shared service operations in financial services, shared service centres, government organisations and Business Process Outsourcers (BPOs).

Contact

Zoe Rogers

+44-(0)-1189-175-031



activeops.com