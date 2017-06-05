

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to edge higher Monday in the wake of another wave of terrorist attacks in the UK.



7 people were killed and dozens injured in London Saturday night. Three people rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on a stabbing rampage.



Gold for July was up $3 at $1283 an ounce, its highest in six weeks. The precious metal is valued for its safe haven appeal in times of geopolitical uncertainty. Prices were up 1% last week.



The Commerce Department's Factory Orders for April is expected at 10.00 am ET. Economists expect a decline of 0.2 percent, while it grew 0.2 percent in the prior period.



The Institute For Supply Management's Non-manufacturing Index for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. Analysts see a reading of 57.00, almost in line with 57.5 last month.



