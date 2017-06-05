

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING THE COMPANY'S DEFERRED ANNUAL BONUS PLAN ('DABP') AND LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN ('LTIP')



2017 DABP AWARDS



The Company announces that on 5 June 2017 in accordance with the rules of the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (the 'DABP'), the Remuneration Committee has granted the following deferred bonus awards to executive directors and PDMRs under the DABP.



In accordance with the rules, DABP awards are granted on 5 June 2017 at a price of 927.5 pence per share (the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:



+------------------+------------+ | Director | DABP Award | +------------------+------------+ | Rachel Kentleton | 1,378 | +------------------+------------+ | Dominic Taylor | 9,093 | +------------------+------------+ | Tim Watkin-Rees | 6,044 | +------------------+------------+



+---------------+------------+ | PDMR | DAPB Award | +---------------+------------+ | Lewis Alcraft | 1,964 | +---------------+------------+ | Susan Court | 1,855 | +---------------+------------+ | Mugur Dogariu | 1,387 | +---------------+------------+ | Jon Marchant | 2,292 | +---------------+------------+ | Katy Wilde | 1,495 | +---------------+------------+



The release of DABP awards to participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant.



2014 LTIP AWARDS



Following the completion of the three year holding period, share awards granted under the LTIP on 02 June 2014 have failed to satisfy the Total Shareholder Return performance condition resulting in a nil vesting.



-End-



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire



B02QND9R50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX