Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.06.2017 | 14:15
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Middle East and Africa Prepaid Card Market Report 2012-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East and Africa Prepaid Card Intelligence Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021) for 21 Prepaid Card Categories by End Consumer (Retail, Corporate, and Public Sector), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This is a bundled offering, combining 5 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of Middle East & Africa prepaid (pay before) cards, covering over 75+ market segments and sub-segments for each of the 6 countries, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Scope

  • Market data and insights
  • Consumer segments
  • Consumer Spend Segments
  • Retail spend categories
  • Prepaid segments by card function

Prepaid card categories

  • Gift card
  • Business & administrative expense card
  • Payroll card
  • Meal card
  • Healthcare and wellness card
  • Consumer incentive card
  • Employee/partner incentive card
  • Travel forex card
  • General purpose card
  • Remittance card
  • Teen and campus card
  • Social security and other government benefit program cards
  • Insurance claim card
  • Entertainment and gaming card
  • Transit and toll card
  • Fuel, utilities, and other cards

Key Topics Covered:

*Table of Contents given below is for one country. All other countries will have same sections, charts, and tables.

1 About this Report

2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

5 Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Key Issuers and Processors

6 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

7 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

8 Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

9 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

10 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

11 Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

12 Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

13 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

14 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

15 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

16 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

17 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

18 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

19 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

20 Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

21 Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

22 Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

23 Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4nclzs/middle_east_and


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire