Middle East and Africa Prepaid Card Market Report 2012-2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East and Africa Prepaid Card Intelligence Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021) for 21 Prepaid Card Categories by End Consumer (Retail, Corporate, and Public Sector), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report to their offering.
This is a bundled offering, combining 5 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of Middle East & Africa prepaid (pay before) cards, covering over 75+ market segments and sub-segments for each of the 6 countries, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Report Scope
- Market data and insights
- Consumer segments
- Consumer Spend Segments
- Retail spend categories
- Prepaid segments by card function
Prepaid card categories
- Gift card
- Business & administrative expense card
- Payroll card
- Meal card
- Healthcare and wellness card
- Consumer incentive card
- Employee/partner incentive card
- Travel forex card
- General purpose card
- Remittance card
- Teen and campus card
- Social security and other government benefit program cards
- Insurance claim card
- Entertainment and gaming card
- Transit and toll card
- Fuel, utilities, and other cards
Key Topics Covered:
*Table of Contents given below is for one country. All other countries will have same sections, charts, and tables.
1 About this Report
2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021
4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021
5 Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Key Issuers and Processors
6 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
7 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
8 Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
9 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
10 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
11 Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
12 Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
13 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
14 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
15 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
16 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
17 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
18 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
19 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
20 Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
21 Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
22 Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
23 Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4nclzs/middle_east_and
