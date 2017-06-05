Middle East and Africa Prepaid Card Market Report 2012-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East and Africa Prepaid Card Intelligence Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021) for 21 Prepaid Card Categories by End Consumer (Retail, Corporate, and Public Sector), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report to their offering.

This is a bundled offering, combining 5 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of Middle East & Africa prepaid (pay before) cards, covering over 75+ market segments and sub-segments for each of the 6 countries, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.



Report Scope



Market data and insights

Consumer segments

Consumer Spend Segments

Retail spend categories

Prepaid segments by card function

Prepaid card categories



Gift card

Business & administrative expense card

Payroll card

Meal card

Healthcare and wellness card

Consumer incentive card

Employee/partner incentive card

Travel forex card

General purpose card

Remittance card

Teen and campus card

Social security and other government benefit program cards

Insurance claim card

Entertainment and gaming card

Transit and toll card

Fuel, utilities, and other cards





Key Topics Covered:



*Table of Contents given below is for one country. All other countries will have same sections, charts, and tables.



1 About this Report



2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021



4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021



5 Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Key Issuers and Processors



6 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



7 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



8 Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



9 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



10 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



11 Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



12 Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



13 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



14 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



15 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



16 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



17 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



18 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



19 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



20 Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



21 Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



22 Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



23 Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4nclzs/middle_east_and





