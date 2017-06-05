TROY, MI--(Marketwired - June 05, 2017) - Innovative Computer Systems, developer of the Finys Suite (Finys), is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Finys Business Intelligence, a new business intelligence (BI) and analytics component now pre-integrated with the company's core administration suite for personal and commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations.

"Insurers today possess large amounts of data and want to make better use of it," said Scott Hinz, director of sales at Innovative Computer Systems. "Traditional reporting capabilities are no longer meeting insurers' needs, and access to data needs to happen across multiple systems, departments and processes to ensure optimal decision-making for key stakeholders. For Finys customers, Finys Business Intelligence will provide unprecedented access and insight into existing data, and offers a distinct business advantage over other traditional insurers' capabilities."

The addition of Finys Business Intelligence provides insurers the opportunity to make more data-driven decisions based on the aggregation of internal and third-party data, as well as the ability to slice, drill into and visualize data in ways not previously possible. Pre-integrated with the Finys Suite, Finys Business Intelligence employs configurable dashboards, pre-configured cubes and insurance-specific key performance indicators (KPIs) to enable access to and measures for all enterprise data. The features and functionality of Finys Business Intelligence move beyond traditional reporting to deliver actionable insights to business users without complex coding requirements or IT involvement.

Finys Business Intelligence accesses all up-to-date information for real-time analysis, as well as strategic and operational decision-making. Secure and cloud-based, Finys Business Intelligence offers Finys clients insurance industry domain expertise and specificity with little customization required.

Available as a pre-integrated suite or as standalone components, the Finys Suite can be hosted onsite by any insurer customer, or implemented via a SaaS delivery model for maximum efficiency and uptime. The Finys Suite is the perfect solution for small to mid-size P&C carriers looking for superior core administration (policy, billing and claims) functionality and scalability without extensive capital expenditures. Portals, which provide agent or consumer mobile access on-demand, are also offered via the Finys Suite.

About Innovative Computer Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computer Systems, Inc. offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite (Finys), for property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations. Finys includes components for core administration (policy, billing and claims), as well as portals and mobile access to support all personal and commercial lines of business for insurers, agents, vendors and insureds. Used by dozens of insurers to reduce operational costs and improve time to market, Finys is available for onsite or SaaS deployment. For more details please visit www.finys.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/30/11G139999/Images/ScottHinzCropped-305b26bc688e810a9d64b7b9e9c035f6.jpg

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

(859) 803-6597

jen@stnickmedia.com