Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2017) - Eureka Resources Inc. (TSXV: EUK) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial diamond drill exploration program at its Gold Creek Property ("Gold Creek" or the "Property") located in the Cariboo Mining District, near Likely, British Columbia.

Gold Creek was acquired by Eureka by way of an option agreement in November 2016. The Property consists of 33 mineral claims covering 9,673 hectares and is accessed via a well-maintained all-weather road.

The 2017 drilling program consisted of 3 holes totalling 331 metres and was focused on a gold-bearing zone containing disseminated and high-grade vein-controlled gold mineralization. The gold is believed to be of orogenic nature and gold values are contained in the same Mesozoic sedimentary package as at Spanish Mountain, and as at the Company's FG property 45 kms to the southeast. Eureka's first drill program served as exploration and verification of the work conducted in 2008 and 2011 and will assist in designing future exploration programs in this area of the Property.