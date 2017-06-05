The following information is based on the press release from Sponda Plc (Sponda) published on June 6, 2017 and may be subject to change.



Polar Bidco S.A R.L. has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Sponda, whereby every one (1) Sponda share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of EUR 5.07 per share. If Sponda, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and forwards contracts in Sponda (SDA1V3) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to below.



For further information please find attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634227