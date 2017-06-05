SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- ImageWare Systems, Inc. (ImageWare or IWSY) (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, and Info X Distribution, a global distributor of storage and networking solutions, have entered into an agreement enabling Info X Distribution to market and resell ImageWare's GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite and SaaS solutions.

Based in New Jersey, Info X Distribution specializes in the distribution of storage, software, and server connectivity of virtualized networks and cloud environments. The company provides top-tier solutions to over 2,000 VARs, VMware Resellers, OEMs and System Integrators.

"Info X continuously adds technology that will provide our customers with a competitive advantage in the marketplace," said Tom Carlucci, President, Info X Distribution. "ImageWare Systems biometric identity management solutions will complement our product offerings and offer our resellers complete security solutions," adds Carlucci.

ImageWare's Chairman and CEO Jim Miller commented: "Our partnership with Info X Distribution broadens our reach to thousands of additional resellers as Info X will actively market our GoVerifyID suite of products throughout North America. We look forward to providing multi-modal biometrics to their diverse network of existing and prospective customers."

GoVerifyID is ImageWare's end-to-end enterprise solution that covers the full range of biometric authentication, including: identity proofing, cloud provisioning, on-device enrollment, real-time authentication, seamless integration into existing security workflows, and a turnkey self-service portal. This mobile/cloud SaaS offering is the industry's first multi-modal biometric user authentication solution that allows customers to modify their passwords or provides two-factor authentication using biometrics.

About Info X Distribution

Info X is the leading global distributor of storage networking solutions since 1999 and specializes in the distribution of storage, software, and server connectivity for virtualized networks and cloud environments. Info X is headquartered in Randolph, New Jersey and provides only the best storage solutions to over 2000 storage VARs, VMware Resellers, OEMs and System Integrators. Info X's focus on storage and (SAN) networking provides customers with unmatched pre-sale, technical support, distribution and logistics. We are strategically located within minutes of FedEx and UPS regional hubs, which ensures that our customer's orders are shipped quickly.

About ImageWare Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, for the enterprise, and across industries.

ImageWare's products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. All the biometrics can be combined with or used as replacements for authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments. ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices in Portland, OR, Ottawa, Ontario, and Mexico City, Mexico. To learn more about ImageWare, visit http://iwsinc.com; follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

