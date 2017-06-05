MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Junkie Dog, Inc. (OTC: JKDG) today announced it has entered a license agreement with Student Coffee, Inc ., a company doing business with Vie Management.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Vie Management currently owns or controls over 5,000 apartment units, comprising over 14,000 beds in thirteen states at twenty-one different universities.

As part of the partnership the cafes will open three locations in 2017 bearing the Grand Havana name and likeness and will be managed by Student Coffee, Inc.

Grand Havana will provide our coffee and tea products at Vie at Muncie, 4500 W. Bethel Avenue, Muncie, Indiana just minutes from Ball State University. The second location will be located at Vie at Hattiesburg, 8 Eagles Trail, Hattiesburg, MS, near the University of Southern Mississippi campus. Our third location is at The Sidway, 775 Main Street, Buffalo, NY.

Our intention is to grow this partnership to as many as twenty-one locations nationwide and brand Grand Havana as a household name nationally and internationally.

"Our goal is to have this program at the universities during 2017 and begin to brand Grand Havana Coffee nationwide. Our multifront approach to our expansion plan is of particular interest as it has the potential to lay our national footprint," said Robert Rico, C.E.O.

"Our online store will be launched soon as we are awaiting our newly designed coffee bag packaging. We are pleased to have this opportunity to offer our products in the university setting," said Tanya Bredemeier, Founding Partner. "Our goal is to have our products in all five locations during 2017 and begin to evaluate a model that has the potential to grow to nationwide."

About Grand Havana Coffee Company

Grand HAVANA Coffee is a Miami-based specialty coffee retailer and wholesaler. GH specializes in the small-batch roasting of Cuban style espresso coffee beans, masterfully blended by legendary roaster, Luis Bustelo, the original master blender of the Cuban espresso. The company focuses on taking the product mainstream following the massive popular demand for our specialized roasting blend, with over 3.5 million cups of espresso served.

Grand Havana Coffee is the consumer's brand of choice for delving into the essence, allure and nostalgia of old HAVANA, with all its coffee products roasted and packaged in Miami, Florida USA.

