Apheresis Market to Reach US$4.33 Billion by 2025: High Demand for Plasma Exchange Procedures in Neurology and Hematology to Boost Growth, Says TMR

The global Apheresis Market features a highly competitive vendor landscape, with few large vendors holding massive share in the overall market, observes Transparency Market Research. The high costs entailed in the manufacture of apheresis equipment, the need for technical expertise to venture into the area, and the license required to manufacture and market apheresis equipment have kept new entrants at bay, with the future threat of new entrants expected to remain low over the next few years as well.

As leading companies look to strengthen their positions amid the intensely competitive market and rising cost pressures, the focus on strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers has substantially increased of late. Some of the leading vendors in the market are Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Cerus Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global apheresis market was valued at US$1.85 bn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025 to reach US$4.33 bn by 2025.

North America Market to Continue to Contribute Massive Share in Global Revenue

Based on the product type, the disposables segment contributed nearly 80% to the 2016 revenue of the global apheresis market. The segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% during the report's forecast period and retain its dominant position. Factors such as the vast rise in the number of apheresis devices deployed across the globe and increase in number of apheresis procedures performed every year will fuel demand for apheresis disposables in the near future. The devices segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

In terms of geography, the apheresis market in North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue contribution in 2016 and is projected to dominate the global market over the forecast period as well, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% from 2017 to 2025. Well-established healthcare infrastructure and strong support from public and private sectors in terms of reimbursements are projected to be the key contributing factors for the strong growth of the North America market tin the near future.

Widening Scope of Applications of Apheresis Procedures Key to Growth

The vast rise in prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe has led to a high demand for blood components for use as medicinal products such as albumin, plasma, coagulation factors, , and immunoglobulin. Moreover, stringent safety regulations are leading to the increased focus of healthcare facilities on the safety and efficacy aspects of these products, which has led to technical advances in apheresis products and procedures. Thus, the rising demand for blood components and plasma for therapeutics is projected to remain a key force influencing the overall development of the global apheresis market in the next few years.

The market is also expected to benefit from the widening set of therapeutic apheresis, which is prompting the increased use of apheresis procedures in the treatment of a number of diseases and indications. According American Society for Apheresis' (ASFA) Apheresis guideline's 2016 edition, there are 87 diseases (78 in 2013 edition) and 179 indication for apheresis. In 2016, three new hematological indications were added in these guidelines. Such widening applications of apheresis is projected to drive growth for apheresis market.

High Costs of Set-up Could Compel End-users to Resort to Alternatives

Apheresis set-up involves costly apheresis systems and disposables. Moreover, skilled operators are required to perform the procedures. This increases the cost of operations, in turn, make the overall apheresis procedure expensive. This situation becomes magnified in developing and less developed economies. Apheresis is also rendered unaffordable for the treatment of certain diseases in which alternative treatments could lead to equally effective and low-cost results. As a result, high cost of apheresis set-up and procedures is anticipated to hinder the growth prospects of the global apheresis market to a certain extent over the report's forecast period.

This review of the market is based on a recent report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Apheresis Market (Product - Devices and Disposables; Application - Renal Diseases, Neurology, Cancer, Hematology, Autoimmune Diseases, and Cardiovascular Diseases; Procedure - Plasmapheresis, Photopheresis, LDL Apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, and Erythrocytapheresis; Technology - Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration; End User - Private Blood Collection Centers, Public Blood Collection Centers, and Hospitals) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Global Apheresis Market, by Product

Devices

Disposables

Global Apheresis Market, by Application

Renal diseases

Neurology

Hematology

Cancer

Autoimmune disease

Cardiovascular diseases

Others (e.g. Fibrosis, Diabetes, etc.)

Global Apheresis Market, by Procedure

Plasmapheresis

Photopheresis

LDL-apheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Others (e.g. lymphapheresis, extracorporeal immunoadsorption, etc.)

Global Apheresis Market, by Technology

Centrifugation

Membrane Filtration

Global Apheresis Market, by End User

Hospitals

Blood Collection Centers

Public

Private

Global Apheresis Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

