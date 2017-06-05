VALCOURT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Note to Editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

This past weekend, BRP (TSX: DOO) welcomed nearly 3,000 Can-Am Spyder owners and guests from around the globe to its headquarters in Valcourt, Quebec, for a Can-Am Spyder 10th Anniversary Homecoming Event. It marked the largest single gathering of owners in the history of the brand, which launched in 2007.

Festivities kicked off with the unveiling of three special edition Can-Am Spyder models custom-designed for the milestone - the RT Limited 10th Anniversary edition, the F3 Limited 10th Anniversary edition and the F3-S 10th Anniversary edition. The commemorative models each feature premium jet black metallic and liquid gold satin colors, along with a beautifully-embossed 10th anniversary logo and stitching, a luxurious Can-Am satin gold logo, and exceptional new "Y" design wheels. These exclusive models will be built to order, and BRP has started taking orders immediately following the announcement.

"The collector models are a celebration of ten years of redefining the open road," said Josee Perreault, Senior Vice President, Can-Am Spyder. "Since the beginning, Can-Am Spyder owners - including more than 100,000 today - have been passionate about the Spyder's unique combination of wind-in-your-face exhilaration, together with the stability and peace of mind of its Y-shaped stance."

Following the product unveiling, event attendees enjoyed VIP access to BRP's award-winning Design & Innovation Center, its R&D facilities, the Can-Am Spyder factory and the world-renowned J. Armand Bombardier Museum. All of the weekend's activities were socially-driven, including guided rides, celebrations and opportunities to meet like-minded friends.

"Celebrating this milestone with so many Can-Am Spyder owners was incredible," said Josee Perreault, Senior Vice President, Can-Am Spyder. "For the past ten years, we've focused on empowering the masses to ride and explore the open road together. We welcomed people who were new to riding, experienced motorcyclists who've transitioned to the Spyder, women who've moved from being a passenger to the driver and much more. It was a true representation of all those who are passionate about the Can-Am Spyder."

Thousands of people become Can-Am Spyder owners each year and make lifelong friends by either joining a Spyder owners' club or simply riding and interacting with people on the road. Some of the many owners' clubs around the world rode together to the Homecoming event, including cross-country rides across the U.S. and Canada.

Today, there is a Can-Am Spyder model for every lifestyle and definition of adventure. Since the first Spyder model, BRP has expanded its Can-Am lineup to cater to numerous riding preferences and needs. Find out more at www.canamspyder.com.

About BRP

BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and Spyder vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For high-resolution images, please click here to access the BRP Media Centre and sign in with the following credentials:

Username: media.brp

Password: brpimages

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/brp05.jpg

Contacts:

For information:

Brian Manning

Can-Am Spyder Public Relations

913.424.9709

Brian.Manning@brp.com



Magali Valence

Manager - External Communications

1.450.532.6155

Magali.Valence@brp.com



