North America Pet Food Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

In recent years, huge shift has been seen in the demand for diets of pets. The owners are looking for pet foods which are organic & natural, premium, free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), grain-free, and low-carbohydrate content. New product launches with organic features are showing the strongest growth in the market. Additionally, marketing and labelling is also trending in the pet food market. Health is one of the active topics around the world for pets. The maximum launches of pet foods in recent years are marketed on their health benefits. Additionally, there has been a great rise in gluten-free and grain-free formulations for pets due to allergy related issues among pets around the globe.

In the recent years, growing trend towards nuclear families has been seen. Over the past decades, major social trend in marriages and increasing work related stress has altered the structure of families in most big cities all over the world. Time limitation and increase in the number of nuclear families make difficult for pet owners to serve them healthy and fresh diet every time.

The report highlights the adoption of Pet Food Systems in North America. Based on Pet Type, the market is segmented into Dogs, Cats, and Others. Based on Food Type, the market is segmented into Dry Food, Wet Food, and Others. Based on the Sales Channel, the market is segmented into Online, Hyper Market, Specialized Pet Shops, and Others. The report also covers country wise segmentation of Pet Food market. The countries included in the report are US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. North America Pet Food Market

4. North America Pet Food Market - By Food Type

5. North America Pet Food Market - By Sales Channel

6. North America Pet Food Market - By Country

7. Company Profiles

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc.

Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Invivo Group

Mars Inc.

Nestle

Berwind Corporation

Colgate-palmolive

Procter & gamble

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jw9gzh/north_america_pet





