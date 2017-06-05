Influencer Network Intellifluence Announces Intention to Accelerate its Development Plan

Intellifluence Helps to Connect Brands with a Wide Variety of Influencers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / Influencer marketing startup Intellifluence is pleased to announce an acceleration of its development plan. Founded by former CopyPress executive Joe Sinkwitz, Intellifluence is an intelligent influencer marketing network that connects brands with influencers from all walks of life.

To learn more about Intellifluence and the services that the startup provides, please visit https://intellifluence.com/getstarted.

According to Sinkwitz, "brands can use Intellifluence to connect with real people that have real audiences for the purposes of getting honest reviews over social that result in sales at a better ROI than any other marketing tactic I've ever seen."

In order to accelerate its development plan, Intellifluence recently raised funds in a seed round from Plan C Partners.

When asked about the funds, Sinkwitz replied, "We have an amazing opportunity to deliver value in the influencer space that isn't presently seen. According to our research there are over 225 influencer networks, not counting agencies. How are they different? What makes them special? Where is there differentiation?"

Sinkwitz continued, "The networks that will be around two years from now are all taking slightly different approaches. We already know that we're the fastest growing peer influencer network, but the time was right to inject some more muscle into development because after nearly a year of existence we have much better data on what brands need and influencers want, so we're going to cut out a lot of steps to satisfy both parties quicker and add some use cases that are being completely ignored right now. We were already starting the process; these funds will just help us realize the returns faster. "

By 2021, the total market size of influencer marketing is expected to exceed $22 Billion, Sinkwitz said.

About Intellifluence:

Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that makes it easier for brands of various sizes and peer-level influencers to work together to achieve their goals. In less than a year, over 20,000 influencers have joined Intellifluence. Influencers can join the network for free with no obligation and brands can choose a plan that fits their needs. Brands can use the Discover tool to search for influencers in various countries and across all popular social media platforms and blog networks. For more information, visit https://intellifluence.com, follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/intellifluence or Twitter at twitter.com/intellifluence or Instagram at instagram.com/intellifluence.

Contact:

Andrew Evans

andrew@intellifluence.com

855-476-1597

Intellifluence